Montgomery County COVID-19 testing to resume Thursday and Friday

Free Montgomery County coronavirus testing sites are being reopened on Thursday and Friday.

The announcement follows the county’s recent termination of their contract with AdvaGenix over improper laboratory and COVID-19 testing procedures reported by the State Department of Health.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said any further details are currently unknown as the investigation into the company was conducted by the state.

“We have no idea right now what the reasons were, we have yet to see a report,” Elrich said. “So we’re waiting to see what the actual information is on this case.”

Dr. Gayles said free walk-in clinics are now available at the following locations:

Germantown Thursday, August 20, 2020

1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Plum Gar Recreation Center

19561 Scenery Drive, Germantown White Oak Friday, August 21, 2020

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. White Oak Recreation Center

1700 April Lane, Silver Spring Testing is free

Other locations can be found here with additional details on appointments and insurance requirements. they will be providing more details of next week’s testing schedule starting Friday.