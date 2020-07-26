Montgomery County community reports improper mask use

Coronavirus

78% of respondents reported seeing people wearing their masks improperly.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County has released results from their recent community survey on mask usage.

Of the 2,700 people surveyed, public information officer for Montgomery County Health and Human Services Mary Anderson said 78% of respondents reported seeing people wearing their masks improperly. Anderson says that’s a troubling result.

“People will have the mask hanging down below their nose. So if they don’t have their nose covered, that’s not protecting the other person,” Anderson said. “Because when they breathe, when they exhale, those droplets come out.”

Anderson said they will be using the survey data to guide their upcoming educational campaigns, telling the community to not “Half-Mask-It” as they try to stop the spread of the virus.

