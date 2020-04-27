Montgomery County cab drivers pick up, drop off groceries to low-income adults

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation is making it easier for low-income seniors and low-income individuals with disabilities to get groceries and essentials during the stay-at-home order.

The “Call-n-Ride” program used to only take eligible residents to and from where they needed to go, within the county.

Now, taxi cab drivers can bring them the essentials they need with a phone call.

Those in the program can use credits previously used for cab rides to request contactless delivery of food, supplies and more. The drivers will go to the corner store, pharmacy or grocery store to grab what they need.

The expansion of the program came after requests from the community.

“We got requests from clients who do not want to leave, as everybody has been ordered to stay home. We worked with the taxi cab companies to figure out the logistics of how it would work,” said Sam Oji, Chief of Enhanced Mobility and Senior Services Section of MCDOT.

Oji said many of those eligible for the program are among the most vulnerable populations during the pandemic.

The program is available to currently registered Montgomery County residents. Those interested in learning more about registering for the program can call 3-1-1.