Montgomery Co. hospitals get triage tents amid coronavirus outbreak

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This week, all six of Montgomery County’s hospitals were outfitted with outdoor triage tents in response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Local health officials say the tents aren’t a cause for concern, but part of normal procedures during an infectious disease outbreak.

“The hospital is taking traditional steps as part of preparedness exercises when have concern for an infectious disease outbreak and at this point, a pandemic,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County’s chief health officer.

Hospital representatives explain that when someone with flu-like symptoms comes to the emergency room they’ll first go through the tent, register and be triaged and given a mask to wear. Patients meeting certain criteria will be taken to a separate area inside for additional care, testing and next steps. Fire and Rescue Services had a hand in making sure tents were set up across the county.

“We’ve practiced with organizations, with these hospitals, doing this in the past. Now they’re going to do it for real. The information we have is they are expecting some additional patients this week and next because of the availability of testing,” said Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

The tents alleviate potential exposure risks in the emergency room or hospital.

“It also allows us to free up the capacity of the larger emergency rooms so they can be preserved for individuals who have more severe symptoms,” said Dr. Gayles.

Those with less severe symptoms, may not require emergency room care and can be adequately treated in the tent, away from others.