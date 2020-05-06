MMA fighters wait to re-enter the ring

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Athletes across the nation have had their sports put on hold because of the coronavirus, leaving them with little to do except wait and train.

MMA fighters are among these athletes, with cancelled fights and closed gyms that could negatively affect the future of their fighting careers.

21-year-old amateur MMA fighter Luke Staley said he had a fight scheduled for May and was planning to go pro next year, but things may soon change because of the pandemic.

“The most important thing about your amateur career is that you gain as much experience as possible,” Staley said. “And that’s what I feel I’m missing out on. “

Staley said he and his team may push back their professional debut, but nothing has been decided as of yet.

In the meantime, Staley said he is taking this time off to focus on school work, but he is ready and waiting to get back into the fight when the pandemic is over.