Metro scales back rail, bus service amid COVID-19 concerns

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metro is scaling back bus and rail service to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus for both employees and riders.

WMATA says ridership was down 80 percent on Tuesday, compared to typical travel this time of year. Only 140,000 people rode the Metro yesterday when the same amount of riders usually on Metro trains by 8:30 in the morning.

Trains will run every fifteen minutes on all lines at all times, with 8 cars per train so riders can sit farther apart. Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule until further notice. Those who rely on transit to get around will have to adjust to the new changes.

“They’re taking precautions to cover their ‘you know what.’ It’s smart, it’s what they’ve gotta do to minimize and somewhat protect us. You just don’t know, it’s getting worse and worse,” said Chris Riché, a frequent Metro rider.



With these changes, WMATA has been able to reduce the number of employees and buses needed to maintain service by more than 60 percent.