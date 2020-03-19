Meritus Health plans second center for COVID-19 tests, explains process of testing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Health has established drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Washington County. The drive-thru center will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Only patients with symptoms of the virus will be tested. Meritus Health has mentioned that it will be opening a second screening location in the area soon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these symptoms:

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.*

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include*:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Joelle Butler, Meritus Health Corporate Communications Officer, explained the testing process for COVID-19 saying “The folks out there are going to do a basic screening to see that you have those symptoms, and then they are going to do a nasal swab and that swab will first be tested for flu, influenza- if that test is negative, then it will be used to test for other viral infections — and if that test is negative then it will be tested for the COVID-19.”

She also emphasized that people must reach out to their primary healthcare provider first before coming to the testing centers.

*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.