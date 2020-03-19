Meritus Health plans second center for COVID-19 tests, explains process of testing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Health has established drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Washington County. The drive-thru center will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Only patients with symptoms of the virus will be tested. Meritus Health has mentioned that it will be opening a second screening location in the area soon.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these symptoms:
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.*
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include*:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
Joelle Butler, Meritus Health Corporate Communications Officer, explained the testing process for COVID-19 saying “The folks out there are going to do a basic screening to see that you have those symptoms, and then they are going to do a nasal swab and that swab will first be tested for flu, influenza- if that test is negative, then it will be used to test for other viral infections — and if that test is negative then it will be tested for the COVID-19.”
She also emphasized that people must reach out to their primary healthcare provider first before coming to the testing centers.
*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
