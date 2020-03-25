Meritus Health plans for more patients during COVID-19 pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Health is hoping to have more space for patients to meet community needs during the coronavirus pandemic. The Maryland Health Care Commission approved for the hospital to increase capacity with two projects, which are expected to be completed by July this year.

Meritus Health’s plan is to add about 15,000 square feet to Meritus Medical Center by July with a “20-bed, negative pressure and ventilator-capable unit.” They are also modifying the fifth-floor of the hospital to “increase the inpatient capacity to an already existing hospital unit,” which will add five hospital beds. This modification is expected to take one month.

“This new unit will provide us surge capacity to offer the best care for the emergent needs that come with this type of crisis, as well as serve as a future resource for our region,” said Maulik Joshi, Dr.P.H., president and CEO of Meritus Health.

According to Meritus Health, there will be a capital fundraising campaign to support the $12.5 million construction project.