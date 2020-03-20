Meritus Health now offering electronic visits

(File) Meritus Health will only allow testing for people with symptoms

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Health is offering electronic visits that will allow citizens to speak directly with a primary care provider to discuss their health concerns.

To schedule a visit or for more information check out the Meritus Health website.

Meritus has activated several COVID-19 testing locations for those who are experiencing symptoms. Only patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, as outlined by the CDC, will be tested.

Questions from the public may be directed to COVID-19@MeritusHealth.com or by calling 2-1-1 or 301-790-9170.