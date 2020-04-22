Meritus Health is building 2 temporary medical units, loosens testing requirements

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Meritus Medical Center announced Wednesday morning two temporary medical units will be constructed on Meritus Health properties.

According to a Meritus press release, the units are being deployed to provide additional infrastructure in the event of a surge of local COVID-19 patients.

They will be located at the existing hospital and the Meritus Medical Plaza on Crayton Blvd.

A time-frame for when the units will be ready has not yet been released.

Meritus Health also gave an update that their testing requirements have loosened. All residents (including children and teens) showing symptoms such as: fever greater than 100.5 degrees and/or a dry cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, can get tested without an appointment or referral.

“Our two screening centers in Washington County will no longer ‘require’ or encourage residents to receive direction from a health care professional before coming in for a COVID-19 test,” said Meritus Health Dr. Mahesh Krishnamoorthy. “If you or your loved one have the symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please visit one of our screening centers to be tested.”

Meritus has the capability to conduct 1,000 tests per day in house, with a 24 hour turnaround time, according to Dr. John Newby.

Drive-thru screening at at 13620 Crayton Blvd. is available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. A walk-thru screening center at 24 N. Walnut St. is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.