Meritus Health expanding COVID-19 testing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Meritus Health is encouraging people who suspect or are concerned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to visit one of their two screening centers for testing.

According to officials no appointments or referrals are required for COVID-19 tests at the following locations.

Meritus Health drive-thru screening center:

13620 Crayton Blvd., behind the Meritus Medical Plaza.

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Meritus Health walk-thru screening center:

24 N. Walnut St. Patients may park across the street from the center in the designated lot and walk over for the test

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This new testing addition comes after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan suggested the need to increase testing in the state.

Visit MeritusHealth.com for updated information on COVID-19.