Mental health in Washington County takes a hit because of the coronavirus

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Mental Health Authority (WCMHA) has struggled with changes that are happening because of the coronavirus.

The organization says it is now working more closely with the Washington County Health Department since a state of emergency was declared in Washington County.

Steps are being taken to provide consumers with the proper care despite restrictions that are put in place and the emphasis on social distancing, the health authority said.

Rick Rock, Executive Director of WCMHA, says “Primarily the issue is around patient confidentiality, so there is a distance site, originating site, there is all kinds of terminology that goes a long way to providing those rules and regulations, and it is like I said restricted to protect the confidentiality of the person so in these times we’re gonna have to have some flexibility.”