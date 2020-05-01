MedExpress now offering COVID-19 testing at locations in WV and VA

(WVNS) — Urgent Care provider MedExpress announced on Friday, May 1, 2020 that locations in West Virginia and Virginia will be providing COVID-19 testing. The goal is to meet the unique needs of local communities, the company stated in a news release.

The testing is being provided at designated locations to those who meet CDC-based screening criteria. In West Virginia patients will also have the option to schedule virtual visit appointments.

“As one of the nation’s largest urgent care providers with locations across the country, MedExpress was uniquely positioned to serve our patients and communities by increasing access to COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Alex Strachan, Chief Medical Officer for MedExpress. “We continue to adapt our approach throughout this unprecedented situation to best meet the evolving needs of our communities. As such, many of our centers are now offering testing outside of our facility from patients’ vehicles. We’ve also added the option for patients to visit a licensed health care professional virtually from the comfort of their own home.”

For the convenience and safety of our patients, some MedExpress testing locations are completing COVID-19 testing from individuals’ cars, if needed, to further limit exposure. Here is a list of the locations in West Virginia: