Md. comptroller reminds residents to beware of stimulus check scams

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Millions of Marylanders are waiting for their stimulus relief check to come in the mail, but the state comptroller is reminding everyone to be cautious of scams.

Comptroller Peter Franchot warns Marylanders not to fall victim to scammers trying to steal your stimulus check. Victims have reported scammers are using language such as “in order to receive your/your client’s stimulus payment via direct deposit, we need you to confirm the banking information.”

The Comptroller reminds Marylanders that the IRS and the Maryland Comptroller’s Office will not call, text, or email you to verify your banking information.

If you think you are being targeted, the Comptroller’s Office remains available to assist taxpayers via email at taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.