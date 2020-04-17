MD Behavioral Health Administration develops resources to navigate COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Department of Health has further developed resources regarding behavioral health to help the community navigate the the coronavirus pandemic.

The MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration serves approximately 278,000 people statewide, and have worked to include telehealth and telephonic options, offer guidance for providers transitioning to virtual services and are using unspent grant funds towards purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

Deputy Secretary at the BHA Dr. Aliya Jones said the transition to digital platforms has resulted in less people using the services, but they have seen a drastic increase in calls at their crisis hotline.

“Our calls increased by 45% between February and March of 2020, so our call lines are definitely higher and then our text conversations are significantly higher,” Dr. Jones said. “There was an 842% increase in the number of text conversations in March 2020 when compared to March 2019.”

Dr. Jones said as providers and clients become more familiar with these new platforms, they hope to better serve the community with the help they need.

More information on these expanded resources related to COVID-19 can be found at the BHA’s website