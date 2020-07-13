MCPS releases draft for Fall semester

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Public Schools has released their draft for the upcoming school year.

Released along with a letter from the Superintendent, the draft outlines various models designed for a student’s return to school.

With the school year starting on August 31, the plan would start with a virtual-only instructional model and then examines implementing a blended model of in-person and virtual learning through phases for elementary, middle, and high school.

Deputy Superintendent, Monifa McKnight said they want to implement a plan that is flexible to the needs of every student.

“We’ve got to look at who our students are, who’s been impacted by COVID-19, how have they been impacted by COVID-19, and look at a plan moving forward to make sure that it benefits the needs of all students,” Mcknight said. “We’re not approaching this in a one size fits all.”

The plan also looks into other details like special education, transportation, and food services as students return to school.

Associate Superintendent Janet Wilson said they will be watching closely to guidelines from the Health Department throughout the school year.

“We will be working to gauge the impact that we are having during the 20-21 school year,” Wilson said.

MCPS is reminding the community their models are still in draft form and they will continue to adjust as they receive feedback from the public.