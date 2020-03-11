MCPS board responds to demands to close schools due to coronavirus

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — School officials in Montgomery County discussed the question of whether or not they’ll close schools due to the coronavirus.

The Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education’s Communication and Stakeholder Engagement Committee received a coronavirus update from many state agencies. Although many parents of students have concerns about whether schools should be closed, officials say that a decision will have to be made by the Department of Health and Human Services.

There is an online petition circulating that has over 12,000 signatures from those who believe classes should be canceled. At this time, MCPS will keep schools open until further notice.

MCPS Director of Communications, Derek Turner said, “If [there are] rumors out there that we might be closed, we’d post something those days, but de facto as if you don’t see anything on the website. We are open, and you should expect to come to school.”

Officials urge any students who are sick to stay home. Those students will most likely receive excused absences.