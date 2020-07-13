Live Now
DC Mayor Bowser gives COVID-19 update

DC reports 59 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

Bowser to speak at 11:30 a.m.

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Bowser reports 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the District along with four days of zero deaths in the city due to the virus.

Officials say a new antibody testing site will be made available in the District on Tuesday, July 13 bringing the total number of sites to three total. An appointment will be needed in order to be tested for antibodies at the new site.

For more information on COVID-19 in D.C. and available resources visit coronavirus.dc.gov

The full press conference can be viewed here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories