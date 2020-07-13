DC reports 59 new cases of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Bowser reports 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the District along with four days of zero deaths in the city due to the virus.

Officials say a new antibody testing site will be made available in the District on Tuesday, July 13 bringing the total number of sites to three total. An appointment will be needed in order to be tested for antibodies at the new site.

For more information on COVID-19 in D.C. and available resources visit coronavirus.dc.gov

The full press conference can be viewed here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.