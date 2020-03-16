Mayor issues a Declaration of Civil Emergency in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — All city-operated buildings will be closed to the public as of Tuesday at 8 a.m. to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.

This includes the Fit Room at Fairgrounds Park, the City Farmers’ Market, and the Hagerstown Ice & Sports Complex. The Greens at Hamilton Run golf course will remain open, according to Mayor Bob Bruchey.

“We fully recognize these are unchartered waters for all of us,” Bruchey said. “While these measures outlined in the proclamation are temporary, they are necessary, and are being implemented with yours and our staff’s well-being in mind.”

City tax and utility customers, along with anyone applying for trade permits, are encouraged to use the online portal at www.hagerstownmd.org to make payments and inquiries. All pay-by-phone and late fees will be waived through May 1, there will be no service disconnections during that timeframe.

Bruchey encourages residents to not panic but instead continue to practice good hygiene and adhere to social distancing.