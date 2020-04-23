D.C. Mayor Bowser discusses plans for reopening the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reports 155 new cases of COVID-19 in the District bringing the total to 3361 positive cases, 139 people have died from the virus.

Bowser stated before making any decisions to open the District it’s important to see a downward trend over a two week period of COVID-19 cases.

The District is in a stay at home advisory at least until May 15, according to Bowser.

Bowser announced she will be putting together an advisory group in the District in order to best asses the pandemic and possible plans on reopening the city. This advisory group will include the input of medical professionals, community leaders, and local businesses as well.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in the District visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

