Playgrounds reopen as DC enters Phase Two

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser announced all playgrounds will be opening in the District, parents are reminded to frequently clean hands and utilize hand sanitizer while using public equipment.

Bowser reminds residents that the virus is still circulating and as the District enters phase two with more openings it is important to be safe

As of Sunday the District reports 38 positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths due to the virus, bringing the overall total to 10,058 and 535 deaths.

Bowser previously announced the District would be entering phase two of reopening on Monday June 22, residents are still urged to take precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask in public

Practice social distancing

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

For more information on COVID-19 measures in the District and resources visit coronavirus.dc.gov.