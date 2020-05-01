Master gardeners offer tips for aspiring green thumbs

SHENANDOAH, Va (WDVM) – Spring time is here and with the weather getting warmer and people with more time on their hands, some people are turning to gardening to pass the time.

Whether it be flowers or vegetables, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association is offering tips and tricks for those looking to test out their green thumbs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Master Gardener Sharon Rodriguez said people should first think about the time commitment they’ll have to make for their garden.

“Right now they might be forcibly home-bound,” Rodriguez said. “But when they go back to work or activities start up again, are they going to have the time to take care of the size garden they want to put in?”

According to Rodriguez, planting should only begin after the last frost of winter is over (usually in the middle of May) and nighttime temperatures are consistently above 50 degrees.

Rodriguez says aspiring gardeners should also contact their local utility service before they start digging to make sure they know they’re not about to accidentally dig up phone, electric, or septic lines that may be buried in their yard.