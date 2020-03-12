Marymount Unversity extends spring break, moves classes online

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Another university has followed suit in extending its spring break and moves to online-classes because of coronavirus.

Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia announced that it will extend spring break until next Wednesday. Classes will go online from March 18 through March 29.

A decision will be made no later than March 24 to either extend online classes beyond March 29th or to go back to a regular schedule.

The campus is undergoing a deep clean and disinfection during spring break.

“We at Marymount University, we wanted to take proactive steps to minimize the chance of it spreading and infecting our campus communities,” said Nick Munson, a communication specialist for the university.

Marymount is following CDC recommendations requiring anyone who has traveled to a country in a level 2 or-3 risk follow self-quarantine measures for two weeks.