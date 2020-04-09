Maryland unemployment claims spike drastically during outbreak

MARYLAND (WDVM) — More Marylanders applied for unemployment benefits in in the last five weeks than all of last year, state government officials confirm.

From March 1 to April 4, over 240,000 state residents filed claims for unemployment insurance.

Many of those claims come from last week alone, where over 108,000 people filed across Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions.

In 2019, 214,000 filed throughout the entire calendar year. In 2018, about 232,000 claims were made.