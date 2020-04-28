Maryland to boost contact tracing for those who test positive for coronavirus

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland is now boosting efforts to trace coronavirus cases across the state.

Last week, Governor Larry Hogan announced the state currently has 250 investigators working with local health departments to interview known patients within a 48-hour window on whereabouts of patients who are positive. Other information includes medical backgrounds, who the patients had contact with, where the patients live, and work. Maryland has a contract with the National Opinion Research Center or NORC, in Bethesda to be able to trace 1,000 cases per day.

A new website will use data from a system called CRISP, which is used to help patients who test positive for the virus make appointments. It will also provide information on who patients may have come into contact with.

Statement from Maryland Dept. of Health:

Maryland finalized a contract with the National Opinion Research Center (NORC), which is the nation’s oldest and largest university-based research firm operated by the University of Chicago with corporate offices in Bethesda, Md. Under this agreement, Maryland will quadruple the state’s present disease investigation capability to contact up to 1,000 new cases per day.

