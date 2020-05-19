Maryland sees sustained decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Over the last several days, the state of Maryland has seen decreased numbers of COVID-19 related hospitalizations, according to data from the State Department of Health.

As of Monday, 1,447 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, which is 13 fewer people reported on Sunday. This number has generally trended down for about a week.

Data graphic via @MikeRicci

Over the last 24 hours, just over 14 percent of the 6,580 results reported came back positive. County officials not following the governor’s plan to re-open are looking for this number to remain low.

The state also reports having conducted over 200,000 total tests as of Monday. The state reports nearly 40,000 positive results.

