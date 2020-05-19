Maryland sees sustained decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Over the last several days, the state of Maryland has seen decreased numbers of COVID-19 related hospitalizations, according to data from the State Department of Health.

As of Monday, 1,447 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, which is 13 fewer people reported on Sunday. This number has generally trended down for about a week.

Data graphic via @MikeRicci

Over the last 24 hours, just over 14 percent of the 6,580 results reported came back positive. County officials not following the governor’s plan to re-open are looking for this number to remain low.

The state also reports having conducted over 200,000 total tests as of Monday. The state reports nearly 40,000 positive results.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories