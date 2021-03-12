MARYLAND REOPENS: What do residents think?

From cautious optimism to a pleasant surprise -- most Marylanders agree that they were caught off guard by the announcement.

MARYLAND (WDVM) — After nearly a year of health restrictions aimed at flattening the curve of COVID-19, Maryland has become the first state in the DMV region to move forward and ease the majority of its restrictions.

Starting at 5 p.m. on March 12, 2021, restaurants, bars, retail businesses, houses of worship and gyms are among the indoor facilities that can operate at 100 percent capacity. Larger venues such as concert halls, conference centers and stadiums, are being bumped up to 50 percent occupancy.

One thing isn’t changing: the statewide mask mandate is still in effect. Also, restaurants can only serve sit-down customers and still have to assure social distancing guidelines are maintained.

The rollback in restrictions has received mixed reactions from both lawmakers and residents of Maryland, many of whom are expressing cautious optimism.

WDVM 25’s cameras were rolling in Frederick, Maryland earlier this week. Here’s what some residents told us:

“Well, I was a bit concerned… just because of the lives that we’ve lost this past year,” said Tajae Brown-Peck

“I thought it was great, you know, something to do now that the weather is nice, you don’t have to be locked in the home — we have somewhere to go; options to do… so, it’s great,” stated Sorayda Pitts

“I think it’s a little risky. I think, you know, we’ve waited this long, let’s wait a little bit longer. Let’s not just throw open everything,” said Barbara Cifrese

Watch the video above to hear from more Marylanders, along with Delegate Nic Kipke, the Minority Leader of the House of Delegates, and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.