Maryland receives $3.8M federal funds for coronavirus response

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Maryland was awarded $3,808,516 for statewide coronavirus response efforts statewide, the Maryland congressional delegation announced Friday in a press release.
“Funds can be used to carry out surveillance, epidemiology, lab capacity, infection control, mitigation, communications, and other preparedness and response activities,” the press release said.
Some local health departments will be allocated money from this funding, at the Maryland Health Department’s discretion. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Program.
“The current crisis is first and foremost a public health emergency. This federal funding will enable the response measures needed to limit the spread and mitigate the damage of COVID-19,” said Maryland lawmakers. “We will continue to work closely with Governor Hogan to protect the health of all Marylanders.”
Maryland is expected to receive additional funding through PHEP. The funding is provided through the CARES Act, which has also provided $15.6 million for community health centers announced Wednesday and $48 million to Maryland local governments announced by the delegation last week. Separately, the delegation has announced a total of $17.1 million in CDC funding through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act to support the Maryland health system.Maryland Congressional Delegation, April 10, 2020
