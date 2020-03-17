Maryland postpones primary from April 28 to June 2

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) -- Many counties are feeding children while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Here's where to find free meals for your child in Frederick County, Maryland:

All meals are served "to-go," weekdays until March 27. The participant must be 18 or younger. Breakfast is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., during which children can also pick up supper.