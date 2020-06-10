Maryland police departments, public safety agencies receive $4 million

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Public safety agencies across the state of Maryland received payouts from the United States Department of Justice to help ease the financial impacts of COVID-19.

Through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, 10 jurisdictions in the state have received a total of more than $4 million in funds.

The city of Hagerstown along with Montgomery and Frederick counties all received payouts through the program.

The funds can be used for things like overtime pay, hiring new employees, protective equipment and distributing community resources.

