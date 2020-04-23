Maryland National Guard partners with Frederick Community Action Agency

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick recently announced members of the Maryland National Guard are helping the Frederick Community Action Agency on a humanitarian mission to help provide Frederick’s most vulnerable residents with food and hygiene products.

“This is one of the largest needs that we have identified: food in the community, and that is an essential service, people need food to survive, and people are not necessarily comfortable going out to grocery stores to get that, so we’re able to provide that to them.” said Janet Jones, Acting Director of the Frederick Community Action Agency

Food is essential. The food bank is an essential service. They have a soup kitchen that operates seven days a week, 365 days a year that targets the homeless population or any individuals who are in need of a meal in the evenings.

The Maryland National Guard has been heavily involved in essential food distribution missions and food delivery. In some areas throughout the state, they’re preparing food for the public, especially in immediate need areas. The National Guard has two different mission, one fighting and serving abroad, and another right here at home.

“This is an opportunity for members of the National Guard to be apart of the public, to be apart of the solution, and help support people who are in need during these trying times.” said, Kurt Michael Rauschenberg, Director of Public Affairs, Maryland National Guard

The soldiers supporting this mission are actually stationed here in Frederick. They belong to the Frederick National Guard Armory.

“This is their home. This is where they come to serve in uniform, and many of them actually work in civilian capacity as well, when they’re not in uniform. It’s important for them to be engaged in activity with the public.” Rauschenberg said.

Many people are in need now more than ever before. With will and manpower behind them the Maryland national guards help cannot be understated in a time like this.

“The National Guard being able to provide this type of humanitarian relief to the residents of in the City of Frederick,” said Mayor Micheal O’Connor. “As the Mayor, I’m grateful on behalf of our community. It’s really important because we know, until this is passed, even once it’s passed, the needs in the community are great. “

For many of these guardsmen, the opportunity to serve the communities in which they live is the honor of a lifetime.

“A lot of our Maryland national Guardsmen actually joined the National Guard, so they could do exactly this,” said Jones. “So they could put on their uniform and go out into the public, in the communities in which they live, they work and then serve. They serve their communities. “

Fighting on the front lines, even in our communities.

FCAA is currently taking monetary donations in order to help provide relief. If you’re interested in donating, you can give by PayPal, mail, or online. If you’re interested in donating non perishable food items, there’s a no contact bin set up on the loading deck on the side of the building.

To continue on-site and mobile food distribution, the Foodbank needs the following supplies.