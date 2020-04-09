Maryland legislators push to improve small business relief plan

Senators also look into more funding for healthcare industry

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland senators are taking a position to improve relief for small businesses and the healthcare industry.

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin spoke on the senate floor on Thursday to urge republicans to make changes for small businesses and to provide much-needed funding to healthcare providers and local governments all under the New Cares Act.

Van Hollen highlighted stories from the states constituents, small businesses, local officials and healthcare professionals. The senators are hoping to improve the paycheck protection program so businesses can get their money.

“Let’s take the opportunity to make some bipartisan fixes to allow this program to work better for the very people it’s designed to help: small businesses, non-profits,” Van Hollen stated.

Van Hollen took to Facebook and wrote quote, “The GOP is pulling a political stunt and won’t come to the table.”