Maryland launches site for hospitals and EMS to easily locate protective equipment

Coronavirus

The Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal allows essential industries to track down essential equipment suppliers in one place

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An emergency room staff member wears personal protective equipment, Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland launched a website for essential service industries to locate suppliers of personal protective equipment, health care equipment and other essential items.

The Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal allows buyers like health care systems and local emergency management agencies track down essential items all in one location.

“One of the biggest challenges Maryland and our nation have faced in battling coronavirus has been ensuring we have a steady supply of PPE for our health care workers, first responders, and essential employees,” said Governor Larry Hogan said in a press release sent Tuesday. “This portal offers a one-stop-shop where manufacturers of PPE and other essential items can connect with the buyers that need these items the most and help us address critical supply chain demand.”

Hogan’s office said the portal was born from a partnership between the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

Also on Tuesday, Hogan gave an update to the total supply of personal protective equipment acquired by the state since March 27. The breakdown is as follows:

  • KN95 masks: 4.5M units 
  • Gloves: 3.5M units
  • Face Shields: 1.1M units
  • N95 masks: 600K units
  • Gowns: 150K units
  • Hand Sanitizer: 47K gallons
  • Infrared Thermometers: 5K units

As of May 5, The Maryland Department of Health is reporting 709 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as well as 74 new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. 115 patients have been released from isolation in the last 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories