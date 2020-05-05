Maryland launches site for hospitals and EMS to easily locate protective equipment

The Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal allows essential industries to track down essential equipment suppliers in one place

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland launched a website for essential service industries to locate suppliers of personal protective equipment, health care equipment and other essential items.

The Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal allows buyers like health care systems and local emergency management agencies track down essential items all in one location.

“One of the biggest challenges Maryland and our nation have faced in battling coronavirus has been ensuring we have a steady supply of PPE for our health care workers, first responders, and essential employees,” said Governor Larry Hogan said in a press release sent Tuesday. “This portal offers a one-stop-shop where manufacturers of PPE and other essential items can connect with the buyers that need these items the most and help us address critical supply chain demand.”

Hogan’s office said the portal was born from a partnership between the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

Also on Tuesday, Hogan gave an update to the total supply of personal protective equipment acquired by the state since March 27. The breakdown is as follows:

KN95 masks: 4.5M units

Gloves: 3.5M units

Face Shields: 1.1M units

N95 masks: 600K units

Gowns: 150K units

Hand Sanitizer: 47K gallons

Infrared Thermometers: 5K units

As of May 5, The Maryland Department of Health is reporting 709 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as well as 74 new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. 115 patients have been released from isolation in the last 24 hours.