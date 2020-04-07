Maryland launches “Rumor Control Page” to address COVID-19 rumors

MARYLAND (WDVM) –Several Maryland state agencies launched the Maryland Coronavirus (COVID-19) Rumor Control Page on Tuesday, in order to fact check and dispel common rumors surrounding the virus.

The initiative comes from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, and the Maryland Department of Information Technology.

“We want Maryland residents to be able to participate in the process by helping us identify rumors and false information that could unnecessarily cause panic or worse, result in decision making that could lead to severe injuries or even death,” said Jorge E. Castillo, MEMA’s spokesperson.

Visitors to the page can submit rumors to be vetted, ask a question and subscribe for notifications whenever a new rumor is identified and dispelled.

Visit the website here.