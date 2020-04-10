Maryland Health Department releases racial and ethnic breakdowns of COVID-19 cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Health Department will now release racial and ethnic breakdowns of COVID-19 cases.

These are the numbers of cases and deaths by race which were released Thursday morning:

African-Americans: 2,064 cases with 55 deaths

Asian: 122 cases with 6 deaths,

White: 1,540 cases with 39 deaths

Other: 449 cases with 3 deaths

There are no racial data available for 1,354 cases and 21 deaths

On twitter, Gov. Larry Hogan said “The state was able to public 75 percent of available data which shows troubling disparities and points to a persistent public health challenge that we must address.”