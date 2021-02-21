Maryland COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,000

Governor Hogan says experts advise him that reopening Maryland public schools in March will be safe.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have now dropped below 1,000, for the first time since Nov. 16, 2020, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.) announced Sunday morning.

Gov. Hogan also said the statewide positivity rate has fallen to the lowest level since Nov. 2, 2020. The seven-day positivity rate is now at a rate of 4.08% as of Sunday.

The case rate per 100,000 people in Maryland is now at 12.7 and has dropped more than 76% from its peak in January.

In a statement, the governor said, “Our vaccination rate is rising, our hospitalizations and key metrics are all declining, and with each day, we are moving one step closer to eliminating and eradicating this pandemic. This is more good news, but we need to remain vigilant and keep doing the things that keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe.”

The state is averaging about 27,145 vaccinations per day.