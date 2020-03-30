Maryland COVID-19 case totals climb, officials look for “hot spots”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — As the state of Maryland’s coronavirus case totals climb, health officials are starting to keep an eye out for hot spots: Where the virus is likely to spread to vulnerable populations.

State Deputy Health Secretary Fran Phillips says in the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 at a Carroll County nursing home, there are confirmed cases in more than 65 residents and over two dozen staff members with symptoms of the virus.

The state says there’s potential for more outbreaks at other similar facilities.

“We know there are clusters of concern under investigation around the state. We have to stop the spread, we have to do everything we can to stop this infection today,” said Phillips.

“There are smaller outbreaks in a number of places around the state that are of concern, in senior centers, nursing homes, staff at hospitals or people in sensitive locations,” said Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) shortly after issuing a stay-at-home order.

As of March 30, the state has 1,4,13 confirmed cases. Montgomery County has 341, Frederick has 26 and Washington County has seven.