Maryland Correctional Services announce 17 positive COVID-19 cases within system

BALTIMORE, Md (WDVM) – The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) has confirmed as of April 2nd, they have a total of 17 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within their system.

The cases include three inmates, eight contractual staff, four correctional officers and two Division of Parole and Probation employees.

According to a press release from DPSCS, the confirmed cases are within the Jessup, Baltimore, and Hagerstown regions.

The cases are located in the following areas:

Metropolitan Transition Center (Baltimore) : 2 positive cases (1 correctional officer; 1 contractual employee)

: 2 positive cases (1 correctional officer; 1 contractual employee) Jail Industries Building (Baltimore) : 1 positive case (1 contractual employee)

: 1 positive case (1 contractual employee) Division of Parole and Probation (Baltimore) : 1 positive case (1 agent)

: 1 positive case (1 agent) Jessup Correctional Institution: 8 positive cases (2 inmates; 6 contractual employees)

Dorsey Run Correctional Facility (Jessup) : 1 positive case (1 correctional officer)

: 1 positive case (1 correctional officer) Maryland Correctional Institution (Jessup) : 1 positive case (1 correctional officer)

: 1 positive case (1 correctional officer) Maryland Correctional Institution for Women (Jessup) : 1 positive case (1 inmate)

: 1 positive case (1 inmate) Division of Parole and Probation (Hagerstown) : 1 positive case (1 supervisor)

: 1 positive case (1 supervisor) Maryland Correctional Training Center (Hagerstown): 1 positive case (1 correctional officer)

The DPSCS COVID-19 Response Team is activated when a COVID-19 case is confirmed, and then looks to determine any staff member, detainee, inmate, or supervised individual the COVID-positive person may have had contact.

Employees tested positive will result in contact tracing of possible community exposures in cooperation with the local health department.

Staff tested positive are quarantined for a minimum of 14-days, and must be medically cleared before returning to work.

Symptomatic staff in contact with positive cases are removed from the workplace and directed to see their medical provider. Asymptomatic staff are monitored.

Inmates with positive tests are isolated from the population for a minimum of 14 days and monitored.

Symptomatic inmates in direct contact with positive cases are isolated, tested, and monitored. Asymptomatic inmates with close contact to a positive case are also quarantined and monitored.