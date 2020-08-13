Maryland-based COVID-19 testing sites suspended following concerns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Rockville-based AdvaGenix’s COVID-19 test will no longer be used in Montgomery County.

County Executive Marc Elrich and County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles say the testing service will no longer be used after concerns with its testing process.

The health department is asking anyone who was tested in the last two weeks at County Government-sponsored clinics using the AdvaGenix test kits to get tested again at another location.

Montgomery County says more than 19,000 AdvaGenix tests have been used over the past two months in the county. That’s about eight percent of tests, according to the county. A search is underway to find a different testing source so the testing program can get back up and running as quickly as possible.

“When we received a notice that there were concerns, we said okay until we get more information, until we can definitively answer those questions, we’re going to halt utilizing that platform for our testing today and for the short term future,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County health officer.

If you have an appointment at an upcoming testing clinic, you may be notified of its cancellation. The COVID-19 clinic scheduled for Friday at the Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center will continue. Tests provided will run through the state.

Montgomery County is asking anyone who is asymptomatic and in need of a COVID-19 test to contact the testing helpline at (240) 777-1755.

