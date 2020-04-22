Maryland barber shops and salons can open for certain essential workers

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – New guidance has been issued for Maryland barbershops and salons during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing them see certain clients under new regulations.

Governor Hogan’s Office of Legal Counsel advised barbers/salons can offer appointment-only services for essential employees held to a “grooming standard” by their employer.

Only one customer would be allowed in the establishment and they would have to provide documentation of their employer’s grooming standard.

With the new regulations, some salons and barbers are still choosing to keep their doors closed,

“I will not cut anybody at this point, absolutely not,” Christine “Blondy” Smith of Blondy and Company in Hagerstown said. “Not until the numbers start decreasing and there’s less chance of contracting it. I’m not going to jeopardize my health, or the health of my elderly parents that I’m helping take care of.”

Blondy said the doors to her salon will remain closed to not risk any possible contractions of the virus.

“Just doing men’s haircuts with documentation doesn’t even pay to turn the lights on,” Smith said. “Not when you can make more money on unemployment.”

