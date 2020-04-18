Maryland and DC revise academic calendar based on latest COVID-19 data

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The death toll in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia from the coronavirus has surpassed 800 as of Friday afternoon, with more than 21,000 infected.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Friday that with the situation worsening, schools will remain closed until May 15, not April 24 as was the date set previously.

And D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that online instruction for schools in the District will end three weeks earlier, on May 29, with plans to begin the 2020-2021 academic year earlier in the fall.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has already closed in-person schooling for this academic year, with classes continuing online.

Governor Hogan told the Economic Club of Washington Friday there are “hopeful signs” but “the numbers are rising.” The governor also said he is on board with the plan proposed by President Trump to let governors reopen businesses in their states but only if that state has 14 days of declining numbers for confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections.