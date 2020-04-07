Chipotle in Martinsburg closed by health department over employee health

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) – A Berkeley County Chipotle location was closed after concerns over the health of one of its employees.

The Berkeley County Health Department conducted an inspection of the Chipotle Mexican grill on Foxcroft Avenue in Martinsburg this past Saturday and issued an order to close the restaurant immediately.

“They were closed due to a potential employee health issue that was within their facility,” Board of Health Administrator Bill Kearn said. “The only reason that they were closed was because the management did not provide a timely reply to our request regarding any potential health hazards.”

Kearns declined to say whether the incident is related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chipotle company officials were unavailable for comment.

The restaurant will remain closed until they undergo a re-inspection.