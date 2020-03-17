Manassas in local state of emergency during coronavirus pandemic

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Manassas declared a local state of emergency Tuesday afternoon which will help the city coordinate response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes in the city to date include:

City Council meetings have been canceled through April 1

The Manassas Museum is closed

The Manassas Regional Airshow and events in Historic Downtown are canceled

The Runway 10K, 5K and fun run has been postponed

There will be no utility shut-offs during this time of crisis

Trash and recycling will be collected on a regular basis at this time

Bill payment can be completed online here.

The City is asking residents to call ahead before coming to any City building.

“Manassas City Police and Fire & Rescue will be on the job to help those in need. However, if what you need them for is not an emergency, please use social distancing methods and give them a call on the non-emergency line before you call 9-1-1,” City Manager W. Patrick Pate said in a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control recently instructed the public to practice social distancing and limiting to groups of no more than 10 people to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As of March 17, Virginia has 51 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide.