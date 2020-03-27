Managing anxiety during the “unknown” of COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — We are living in stressful and uncertain times. Most routines and everyday structures are different now, because of COVID- 19, and the unknown is the perfect breeding ground for anxiety.

Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Officials say the best way to combat your anxiety is by exercising, doing yoga, or even drawing, anything that will allow you to externalize your anxiety.

“Anxiety is so easy to internalize inside of our bodies, and every time that we have an anxious thought there’s a biochemical reaction that happens in our bodies, and so being particularity mindful of externalizing that in a safe way would be the most effective coping strategy,” said Vanessa Durrant, owner and psychotherapist at Kindred Tree Healing Center in Frederick.

Taking care of your mental health is extremely important during a time like this because your mental health is just as important as your physical health. If you are struggling there are resources available.

“Do practices that instill hope,” said Durrant. “A lot of that comes from human connection and making sure that, even though everyone is social distancing, that we’re also finding ways to feel connection with other people.”

To reduce stress and anxiety during this pandemic, you can: