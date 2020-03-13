Loudoun County’s Mobile Hope will provide meals amidst coronavirus school closures

LOUDOUN, County (WDVM) — While Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) remain closed, Mobile Hope will collect, assemble, and deliver non-perishable breakfast and lunch items to families in need.

Food bags can also be picked up at the Mobile Hope Leesburg facility, designated distribution locations and pick up times for their Miller Drive office are being made available.

To support or help the Mobile Hope mission:

Purchase from Amazon wish-list

Purchase non-perishable items (see list of ideas below) and deliver to 741 Miller Drive, Leesburg

Order through Instacart and request delivery to 741 Miller Drive, Leesburg (M-F 9 am-4 pm)

Provide a gift card to a local grocery store or fast-food restaurant

Make a financial gift below, at www.mobilehopeloudoun.org or on Facebook

Check the Mobile Home Facebook page for updates

Any food not handed out during this crisis will be used for future distribution