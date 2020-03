LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools closed on Thursday and will remain closed through March 20, the school system announced. This is in response to the “rapidly evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus.” The same day, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a state of emergency for the commonwealth.

