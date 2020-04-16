Looking for stimulus check, Richmond family falls victim to direct deposit error

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One Richmonder tells 8News they’re furious after a direct deposit error delayed his family’s stimulus checks.

With it already difficult to make ends meet with coronavirus-related job cuts, the check was exactly what some families were waiting on. Now to be told they have to wait potentially weeks longer is infuriating, particularly for one man.

“I don’t understand how can’t nobody get their money,” said a man who did not want to be identified. “People in hardship. I mean, we needed our check, a lot of people need their checks, and now people going to be hurt for the next 2 or 3 weeks without no money.”

8News spoke with a manager at Citi Refund who says people that received their tax returns through a temporary direct deposit account had their stimulus checks rejected because the account doesn’t exist anymore. Explaining what happened and a possible resolution, the Citi Refund manager told 8News money sent back to the IRS will now be sent by paper check by mail — which could take weeks.

“I don’t understand why people are not, you know, up here having a fit about it,” the man said. “That’s a long time, two weeks from now, that’s May. And mailing the checks out, that’s crazy, so really upset about it.”

The man who spoke with 8News says the move is ridiculous and he’s not happy.

“Gonna be hard for us,” he said. “We’ve got four kids, so it’s gonna be really hard for us to make (it).”

