Long-term quarantine leading to DIY hair care

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The state of Maryland is now several weeks into self-isolating, and some are taking matters into their own hands instead of waiting for salons and barber shops to reopen their doors.

Stores across the country are reporting their customers have shifted their spending habits from essentials like food and cleaning supplies, to grooming products like hair dye and hair trimmers.

For non-stylists, the task of cutting or dying hair is not an easy one, despite whatever articles and videos people may find online.

“From an amateur hair cutter’s perspective, I would say definitely less is more,” first time hair cutter Hannah Hidle said. “Stop often and ask whether or not they like it before you continue to go on, because if you make a mistake it’s going to take a few months to rectify.”

Owner of Blondy and Company Inc. Salon in Hagerstown, Christine “Blondy” Smith said her salon has been closed by Governor Hogan’s order, but she is still occasionally selling hair care products outside of the building.

She warned that treating or cutting your hair yourself can do more harm than good, and people are better off waiting until the quarantine is lifted.

“Stay away from the mirror,” Blondy said. “We are all going through the same problem. We all have roots that need attention, we all need haircuts.”