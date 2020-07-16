Local shoppers react to mandatory face mask policies from major retailers

MARYLAND (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Walmart announced that face masks will be required at each of its more than 5,000 stores and Sam’s Club locations.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” a press release stated.

For Walmart customers like Tony Scott who have continued to shop amid the coronavirus pandemic, masks have become a part of their everyday routine.

“It’s kind of like in the way, but you get used to it,” said Scott.

Officials say the move is to help bring consistency across all stores–currently, about 65 percent of Walmart locations are in areas with some form of government mandate for face coverings, including Maryland.

“I don’t really like wearing [face masks] but i’d rather wear that and be on the safe side,” explained shopper Giselle Ayala, “Especially in the heat, it’s the worst. But I’m getting used to it, I’m starting to get used to it.”

And joining the change in store policy, Kohl’s will also require customers to wear masks while shopping.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet,” Kohl’s stated.

“I think it’s a positive course of action–something that should have been done in the beginning,” explained Kohl’s shopper, Rachel Topper-Greco.

The mask mandate will go into effect for both Kohl’s and Walmart locations on Monday, July 20th. Both companies will devote staff members to store entrances remind customers to wear a mask.

Some customers have already taken a stance against the changes, posting online that they will no longer support the businesses.

But other shoppers are in favor of the move that falls in line with the call from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

“You could be getting other people sick and you don’t know if you’re sick until the symptoms start to hit, so it’s like, why would you want to endanger others?’ said Walmart shopper, Nithza Bahal.

On Thursday, CVS Pharmacy and Target also announced mask mandates at all store locations.

CVS Pharmacy will require customers wear masks while shopping beginning on Monday, July 20th.

Target’s mandatory face mask policy will go into effect on August 1st.

