Local restaurant feeds healthcare workers

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A local restaurant and catering company wants to give back to the people working on the front lines of this pandemic.

The owner of Del Sol Cantina and Blue Ribbon catering is making meals to hand out to health care workers. They started Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020 with a bowl of chili, a salad, and a roll. The menu will change for the rest of the week, and will include lasagna and some barbecue.

Jamie Surgeon is a bartender for the restaurant and helped pass out meals on the first day.

“Because this is a time of need and they are swamped with all this going on and we are just trying to help out,” Surgeon explained.

They are passing the meals out at the fairgrounds, in their catering building next to the West Virginia building. They will be there from 12:30 p.m until 6:30 p.m